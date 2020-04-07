BMC seals area around Uddhav Thackeray’s home in Bandra

mumbai

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 00:00 IST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) sealed off Kalanagar in Bandra (East) on Monday after a tea stall owner from the area tested positive for Covid-19.

Kalanagar houses chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s residence, Matoshree, and the incident has sparked fears as his bodyguards and the police personnel deployed at his house frequented the tea stall.

“The man [tea stall owner] was not well for the past four days. On Sunday, he was admitted to hospital and underwent a test. He has tested positive for novel coronavirus and has been kept in an isolation ward,” said Dr Daksha Shah, deputy director, health department, BMC.

The man has been admitted to Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Municipal Hospital in Jogeshwari.

The civic body, as a precautionary measure, put up notices in Kalanagar, warning citizens to stay indoors, and deployed a fire brigade team to disinfect the area.

One of Thackeray’s aide, on condition of anonymity, said the security staff who would visit the tea stall are being examined for symptoms and all of them will be quarantined.

As per protocol, Shah said, every person who came in contact with the tea stall owner will be tested for Covid-19.

Deputy commissioner of police (Zone 8) Manjunath Singe said, “We have taken precautionary measures and the personnel have been home-quarantined.”