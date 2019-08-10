BMC to recruit outside expert as IT dept head at ₹3L a month

mumbai

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 23:53 IST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is looking to overhaul its information technology (IT) department through lateral hiring.

The BMC plans to hire an outside expert as the director of the IT department, on a monthly salary of around ₹3 lakh. The BMC has sought applications from candidates with 10 to 15 years’ experience of working in the IT sector, with an added experience of dealing with government agencies.

The civic body will also rope in 15 graduates from the Chief Minister Fellowship Programme and appoint them to posts in major civic departments to ideate and plan upcoming projects. These fellows will be appointed on a salary of ₹75,000 per month.

A senior civic official said, “A monthly salary of ₹3 lakh is the highest salary ever offered in the civic body; it even surpasses the income of the municipal commissioner. A couple of years back, a salary of around ₹2 lakh was offered for the same post [director of IT department]. An outsider was hired, but it did not work out for long.”

Through the move, the BMC is planning to strengthen its e-tendering process and expedite the process of setting up the Health Management Information System, among other projects

The BMC is expecting up to 50 applications from among the fellows out of which 15 will be shortlisted.

The civic body also plans to bring in 70 more fellows and have at least one in each civic ward.

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 23:53 IST