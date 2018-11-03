BMC to seek IIT-B’s aid for pothole-free roads

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will soon seek the guidance of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Mumbai to provide better roads in the city, which will last longer without potholes.

The civic body hopes that the institute’s expertise will help in designing roads and also in training the staff, if required.

A senior civic official from the roads department, requesting anonymity said, “It is too early to say anything as we are yet to discuss this plan with IIT experts. However, we are positive about this plan. IIT is known for its engineering expertise and we intend to benefit from the same, especially to sort out the consistent issue of potholes.”

The civic body’s main focus would be to seek help in tackling potholes, uneven surfaces and also help in road designing, he said.

The official further said, if needed, the BMC staff would also be trained according to the experts’ suggestions for better roads.

Vijay Singhal, additional municipal commissioner, BMC, said, “Yes we plan to use the expertise of IIT, and it is a good thing. I am sure with IIT’s help, the BMC will further improve road quality.”

However, activists are sceptical about this plan and say it will not work because the problem is not with the BMC’s engineering, but with their conscience.

James John, activist from Action for Good Governance and Networking (AGNI) said, “The engineers recruited by the BMC are civic engineers. If the BMC has to take help from IIT, does this mean that the civic engineers are not educated enough to build good roads? If the civic body has a clear conscience, then it can build good roads.”

