Bollywood choreographer held in connection with alleged prostitution racket being run in Kenya

The crime branch on Thursday arrested a 55-year-old Bollywood choreographer in connection with a prostitution racket being run in Nairobi, Kenya.

According to police, the accused, Agnes Hamilton, allegedly sent a few girls abroad with job prospects, but they were forced into prostitution. Hamilton runs a dance class in Adarsh Nagar, Andheri.

The case was registered with the Sahar police on Thursday after a 25-year-old woman approached the crime branch and narrated her ordeal.

“The victim in her statement said she approached Hamilton in July this year for a job. Hamilton told her that her friend, Rajiya Patel, lived in Nairobi, Kenya and ran two dance clubs and she could get a job there. The victim agreed and after completion of formalities, she was sent to Kenya in July this year. The victim was promised Rs 1.5 lakh salary per month,” a crime branch official said.

The victim told police that they were made to dance from 8pm to 4am, where people would come and shower money on them.

“However, the victim claimed that Rajiya took all the money and she was not paid after she refused to dance in the club,” the officer said.

The incident came to light after Kenyan police raided the club and found several girls, few of whom were Indians. The victim and others were deported to India in September this year.

The victim then approached the crime branch and after her statement, the anti-extortion cell (AEC) and unit 5 of the Mumbai crime branch started investigation and brought Hamilton for inquiry.

A case was registered against her at Sahar police station and she was arrested under the charges of immoral trafficking and exploitation, criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code.

“During inquiry, we learned that Hamilton had sent five to six girls to Kenya. We are trying to ascertain claims made by the complainant. After reaching Kenya, the girls were allegedly forced into prostitution. Hamilton has been arrested and inquiry is on” said Dilip Sawant, deputy commissioner of police, crime branch.

First Published: Nov 16, 2018 09:54 IST