e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 30, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Bombay HC seeks report from Maharashtra government on purported police brutality during lockdown

Bombay HC seeks report from Maharashtra government on purported police brutality during lockdown

mumbai Updated: Jul 01, 2020 01:17 IST
Kanchan Chaudhari
Kanchan Chaudhari
Hindustantimes
         

The Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday directed the state government to submit a report disclosing the status of the investigation into police brutality in enforcing the Covid-19 lockdown in the city. The report is expected to shed light on the death of two persons, who allegedly died following excessive use of force by police personnel.

The division bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice NJ Jamadar was responding to a petition by advocate Firdause Irani, based on his complaint that he, his wife, and two sons were beaten by local police personnel and civic officials outside his residence at Goregaon (West).

The bench has asked assistant government pleader Jyoti Chavan that the report should also reveal the status of the investigation into Irani’s complaint.

In his petition, Irani, a lawyer and human rights activist said that on the evening of April 16, when he returned to his residence along with his wife, a masked man in plain clothes, charged at them with a lathi. A verbal altercation ensued after he abused the lawyer and his wife.

The petition added that other police personnel and civic staff reached the spot, by which point Irani’s two sons also arrived and pointed out that their parents had not committed any violation. Irani claimed that the police officers then started raining lathi blows on him and his family.

He said that during the past two months, several Mumbai residents have been targeted with impunity by errant police personnel, and no action has been taken. He pointed out a report by a human rights organisation claiming that 15 persons died across the country due to police excesses during the lockdown, of which two cases were from Mumbai.

One of them, according to the report, was Raju Velu Devendra, whose family alleges that on March 30, when they were going to their relative’s residence, a police team chased them and caught the deceased. The policemen reportedly informed the relatives that they were taking Devendra to Juhu police station. In the morning, police informed the family that Devendra was found lying at Nehru Nagar Chowk and when he was taken to a hospital, he was declared dead on arrival.

Police, however, maintain that the 22-year-old was badly beaten by locals when he was caught attempting to commit a robbery. A case has been registered against eight persons in this regard.

In the second case mentioned in the human rights report, on April 18, when Sagir Jamal Khan, a labourer, returned home, he informed his roommate that while he was pushing a handcart to deliver a refrigerator in Null Bazaar, police caught him and beat him on his head, hands and back. Later, while having dinner, Khan collapsed and was declared dead on arrival when he was taken to a hospital.

However, a police officer claimed that Khan’s medical reports revealed that he died due to enlargement of the heart, and there was no external or internal injury on his body.

HC has now posted the petition for further hearing on Friday.

top news
Delhi adds 2,199 new Covid cases, tally reaches 87,360, over 14k beds empty
Delhi adds 2,199 new Covid cases, tally reaches 87,360, over 14k beds empty
Govt plans scheme for cashless treatment of accident victims
Govt plans scheme for cashless treatment of accident victims
Daily Covid-19 infections could go up to 100,000 in US, says Anthony Fauci
Daily Covid-19 infections could go up to 100,000 in US, says Anthony Fauci
How India’s app ban threatens China’s rise as a global tech power
How India’s app ban threatens China’s rise as a global tech power
Never claimed Patanjali’s Coronil cures Covid, says Acharya Balkrishna
Never claimed Patanjali’s Coronil cures Covid, says Acharya Balkrishna
80 crore people to get free food grains for 5 more months, says PM Modi
80 crore people to get free food grains for 5 more months, says PM Modi
Score runs or get dropped: Ganguly’s stern warning to Sehwag
Score runs or get dropped: Ganguly’s stern warning to Sehwag
Covid update: Bihar wedding hotspot; new virus in China; EU bars Indians
Covid update: Bihar wedding hotspot; new virus in China; EU bars Indians
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyUnlock 2 GuidelinesKerala SSLC Result 2020PM ModiDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In