Home / Mumbai News / CA results: Mulund youth stands 3rd

CA results: Mulund youth stands 3rd

mumbai Updated: Jan 17, 2020 00:05 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Mulund resident Dhawal Chopda, 23, secured all-India third rank in the chartered accountancy exams (old syllabus) held in November 2019, results for which were announced on Thursday.

“My plan is to eventually start my own law firm with my mother, who is also a lawyer. My grandfather retired from the Bombay high court as a judge and with these genes in me, I’m bound to continue working in the field of law,” said Chopda, who completed his law course from Government Law College in June 2019.

The first and second rank (old syllabus) were bagged by Gurram Naga Sri Krishna Praneeth from Andhra Pradesh and Varada KP from Kerala.

The top rank for the new syllabus was bagged by Abhay Bajoria from Kolkata and Suryansh Agarwal from Noida. Dhruv Kothari from Kolkata got the second rank.

According to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), 27,409 candidates appeared for the group I test in CA finals (old syllabus), of which 26.94% passed the test whereas of the 37,589 candidates who appeared for the group II test, 23.09% cleared the test.

In all 8,021 candidates appeared for both groups and 22.98% cleared both tests.

