Cancer deaths rise by 5,727 in 3 years in Maharashtra

Cancer cases and deaths in Maharashtra have gone up by 11,306 and 5,727, respectively — a collective increase of around 8% — in the past three years, a recent survey shows. The data by the National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research-National Cancer Registry Programme (NCDIR-NCRP) was recently presented in the Lok Sabha by Ashwini Kumar Choubey, minister of state for health and family welfare.

According to the study, 9% of the total cases of cancer in the country were recorded in Maharashtra. While some oncologists said the data indicates an improvement in cancer detection, others stressed the need to expand availability, affordability and accessibility of treatment to bring down mortality rates.

“In the past two years, there have been widespread cancer screening programs organised by the Union government for detection of oral, breast and cervical cancers. The statistics indicate that we are now able to identify cases based on the specific types of cancer and more people are undergoing treatment,” said Dr Pankaj Chaturvedi, head of head and neck cancer department, Tata Memorial Hospital.

Dr Namita Pandey, breast oncological surgeon at Hiranandani Hospital, said, “Around 10-15 people out of 100 are genetically inclined to suffer from cancer. The rest are victims of a sedentary lifestyle – lack of exercise, pollution and lack of nutritious food intake. It is high time we increase availability and affordability of cancer treatment.”

First Published: Jun 23, 2019 02:13 IST