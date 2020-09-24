e-paper
Mumbai News / Central Railway increases local train services in Mumbai

Central Railway increases local train services in Mumbai

Out of these 68 services, 46 will be on the main line (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Kasara, Khopoli and Karjat), and 22 on the harbour line (CSMT to Panvel and Goregaon), the Central Railway (CR) said in a release.

mumbai Updated: Sep 24, 2020 14:13 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Mumbai
The Central Railway and the Western Railway started special local train services from June 15 on Mumbai suburban section on the request of the Maharashtra government.
The Central Railway and the Western Railway started special local train services from June 15 on Mumbai suburban section on the request of the Maharashtra government.
         

In a bid to reduce overcrowding in locals trains amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the Central Railway has introduced 68 additional special suburban services in Mumbai from Thursday.

Out of these 68 services, 46 will be on the main line (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Kasara, Khopoli and Karjat), and 22 on the harbour line (CSMT to Panvel and Goregaon), the Central Railway (CR) said in a release.

With this, the total number of special services of CR in suburban Mumbai has gone up to 423 from 355 earlier.

“In order to maintain social distancing and avoid crowding, the Central Railway has taken the decision to increase the number of daily special suburban services from 355 to 423 from September 24,” CR’s chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said.

The Central Railway and the Western Railway started special local train services from June 15 on Mumbai suburban section on the request of the Maharashtra government.

Out of 423 services of CR, 329 are on the main line, 92 on the harbour line and two on the trans-harbour line (Thane-Vashi and Thane-Panvel).

“Services were gradually increased for the convenience of passengers and to avoid crowding and maintain social distancing,” Sutar said.

Earlier this week, the Western Railway started 150 additional special suburban services, taking the total number of such services on its routes here to 500.

Besides the essential services staff, state and central government staff, employees of nationalised and private banks, PSUs and pharma companies are currently allowed to travel in local trains.

Authorities have made QR code-based identity cards mandatory for travelling in these trains.

