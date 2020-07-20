Chandrapur airport project clearance stalled over tiger corridor concerns

mumbai

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 00:16 IST

The construction of the Chandrapur greenfield airport has hit a hurdle after the nodal officer of the Maharashtra forest department stalled clearances for the project recently over concerns for the tiger population in the area.

The Maharashtra Airport Development Corporation (MADC), appointed by the state government in 2018 as the nodal agency to develop Vidarbha’s first greenfield airport catering to Q-400, A-320, and smaller aircraft, said that combined with Covid-19 related issues, stalling the project would mean an overall delay of 10 months for basic execution.

Located at Murti village, 32km from Chaprala Wildlife Sanctuary, 38km from the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) buffer, and 26km away from to the proposed 265 sqkm Kanhargaon wildlife sanctuary (KWS) in Gondpipri tehsil, the proposed airport across 340 hectares (ha) would lead to the destruction of 3,817 trees and diversion of 75 hectares (ha) of forest land. The area is part of a tiger corridor identified by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Dehradun.

The decision to defer the clearances was based on a report by WII, which stated that the project may affect the connectivity of a tiger corridor and lead to an increase in human-animal conflict. “The proposed site is within the critical habitat and connectivity corridors of tigers. The present site may or shall not be considered for the construction of the proposed airport,” the report had said.

Sanjeev Gaur, additional principal chief conservator of forest, and nodal officer, Maharashtra, said, “There is no question of issuing clearance at the moment. We have asked MADC to submit responses regarding any alternative site for the airport, and whether the mitigation measures suggested by WII, including the financial and administrative implications, are acceptable to MADC, and to what extent. Based on their response, we will appraise the Maharashtra government and the Centre correctly about the project and its impacts. As of now, it remains deferred.”

HT had reported on June 29 that the Chandrapur forest department had recommended clearance for the project, while MADC claimed that they had already received stage-1 clearance (state’s nod) under the Forest Conservation Act, 1980. However, the forest department clarified this. “I only received the proposal in the first week of July. Stage-1 clearance can only be granted once approval is issued by the state government,” said Gaur.

MADC said a review of the entire project was underway. “There are no other alternative options for the airport as other areas are either already protected as sanctuaries, or have mines located close to them. This site, among four others, was chosen after considering all options,” said Gaurav Upshyam, senior manager (regional connectivity scheme), MADC. “A decision regarding acceptance of proposed mitigation measures will be taken by the state and MADC board. Details regarding feasibility, funds for each measure, and source of funding are being worked out. Once we have clarity, the revised proposal will be submitted to the forest department. An overall delay of five months has happened, another five months is expected.”

Chandrapur district is home to around 170 of the state’s 312 tigers. WII’s report identified the presence of 12 tigers in a 20-30km radius around the proposed airport site, between Rajura reserved forest and KWS. There are 15 tigers and at least 23 leopards in KWS, which received the state wildlife board’s nod in December 2018 to be declared a sanctuary. The final notification is awaited.

Among other mitigation measures, MADC has been asked to undertake the restoration of 17 forest patches with mixed plantations to ensure corridor connectivity. The estimated budget for mitigation measures is ₹4.75 crore, the WII report said. The total project cost for the airport is ₹300 crore.

“The best mitigation measure is to avoid the project in this area. Remaining mitigation measures are suggested in our report,” said Bilal Habib, WII scientist and author of the report.

WHAT WII FOUND

The Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Dehradun, which studied the wildlife impact of the project, said the airport would hamper the corridor connectivity and enhance human-wildlife conflict. “The proposed airport site is well known for the wildlife value, especially for tiger conservation and its importance as a connecting corridor. Hence, the present site may or shall not be considered for the construction of the airport,” the report said.

In case there is no alternative site for the proposed airport, the project may be constructed after undertaking the following mitigation measures:

· Realigning the airport boundary

· Restoration and strengthening of existing wildlife habitat along the corridor

· Minimising likely impact of peripheral lights and noise levels

· Minimising occurrence of food resource for wild animals in the boundary of the airport

· Building underpasses and overpasses across roads passing through the existing corridor

· Minimising extent of increased disturbance with this development within the landscape

· Forest patches include private forests that need to be acquired

· Undertake restoration of 17 forest patches to ensure connectivity of the corridor

· Wildlife corridor usage to be monitored during the construction phase and for the next five years

· MADC to accept any mid-term mitigation measure during construction and after airport by WII

· A committee to monitor the compliance of suggested mitigation measures.

· Estimated cost for mitigation measures ₹4.75 crore to be met by MADC

(Source: Wildlife Study for Chandrapur Greenfield Airport by Wildlife Institute of India)