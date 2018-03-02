Citizens take to streets to support Thane civic chief

Occupants of more than 40 residential complexes have come out in support of Thane civic commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal. The residents staged a candlelight march and also minute-long black session on March 1. They were joined by a few other societies on Thursday. The residents said their protest will continue until the chief minister does not promise to extend Jaiswal’s tenure.

The residents have also put up banners across the city claiming the commissioner is their only hope for transforming the city into a better living place. Jaiswal decided to quit last week citing political interference in his work.

Kasber Augustine, president, Thane Citizen Forum said, “More than 40 societies, including Nilkanth Heights, Centre Point, Runwal, Cosmos Paradise, Everest World and Horanandani Estate, among others, participated in the vigil. People themselves put up hoardings in their own localities.”