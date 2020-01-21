Civic body picks contractor for ₹138-cr work on Delisle bridge approach roads

mumbai

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 00:52 IST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday proposed to award ₹138 crore contract to a private firm for the reconstruction of approach roads to Delisle bridge (excluding the land that falls under the Railways) at Lower Parel.

According to BMC officials, the estimated cost of reconstruction of approach road is ₹138 crore. The bridge will be 85-metre long. “We have given 18 months to the contractor, excluding the monsoon. The work is expected to be completed by 2022,” the BMC official said.

BMC has decided to appoint M/S.GHV (India) Private Limited and proposal regarding same will be tabled in the standing committee meeting to be held on Wednesday.

Letter of acceptance for reconstruction of approach roads of the bridge would be issued after approval of the standing committee and work is likely to begin soon.

The reconstruction work will be jointly taken up by the Western Railway (WR) and the BMC. The WR has already demolished part of the bridge and will reconstruct the bridge in the railway portion above the tracks and the BMC will take over rest of the work, including that of approach roads.

Delisle bridge is a major link connecting Lower Parel, Worli and Prabhadevi to the west to Currey Road, Lalbaug and Byculla to the east.

Before razing the bridge built in 1921, the railway had shut it for all kinds of traffic from July 24, 2018. The decision to rebuild the bridge was taken after it was declared unsafe in an audit conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology.

