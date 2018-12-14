Class 10 students in Maharashtra to get additional practice tests soon

The state education department has decided to roll out more practice tests for Class 10 students in the coming days after getting a good response to the first sets that were uploaded on Balbharati’s official website between November 26 and December 3.

The first practice sets recorded over 44 lakh downloads after which the officials have decided to release more such sets.

“We were happy to see that a lot of students in the state downloaded the papers from the website.We are planning to have three more tests before the board exams. The timetable for the upcoming practice tests would be uploaded on the Balbharati website soon,” said Sunil Magar, director, Balbharati.

This year, the education department introduced practice tests in order to help students with the new paper pattern.

With its decision to scrap orals for languages and social sciences, students would now have to write 100 mark papers for these subjects.

The students can download the upcoming practice test papers from- http://ebalbharati.in.

Like the previous tests, they would be able to get model answers with tutorial videos on some of the key concepts in each subject a few days after the question papers are uploaded.

“Solving more papers would help the students understand the new pattern well,” added Magar.

Students said that the tests would be very useful for them. “Some of us could not take the earlier tests as not all topics were taught to us by then,” said Raj Mehta, a city-based student.

Many schools said that the tests might clash with their prelim exams that are mostly conducted in December and January.

“We have our prelims in the last week of December. Students can solve these practice sets on their own and teachers would help them wherever required,” said the principal of a suburban school.

First Published: Dec 14, 2018 00:15 IST