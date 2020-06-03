e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 02, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / ‘Coastal flooding is major threat after cyclone’

‘Coastal flooding is major threat after cyclone’

mumbai Updated: Jun 03, 2020 01:11 IST
Badri Chatterjee
Badri Chatterjee
Hindustantimes
         

In an email interview with Hindustan Times, Jonathan E Martin, professor of atmospheric and oceanic sciences, University of Wisconsin–Madison, USA, spoke about the impact of Cyclone Nisarga over Mumbai, which is expected to make landfall 19 km south of the city on Wednesday. Martin has carried out extensive research for almost 30 years on the evolution of cyclones across the world.

Will Cyclone Nisarga cause severe damage to Mumbai’s infrastructure?

Cyclone Nisarga is likely to develop into a major tropical storm and may possess sustained winds of 35 mph (56-60 kmph) over Mumbai on Wednesday. Such winds can damage tall buildings, but our experience in the US shows that such damage is often not drastic. We suffer much more substantial damage with hurricane-force winds (at or above 120 kmph). Nevertheless, winds will be destructive to structures in a major city like Mumbai.

Has Mumbai ever witnessed a cyclone landfall in history?

This storm may be the first tropical cyclone to strike Mumbai or move very close to the city in 129 years. However, there are stray reports of a cyclone landfall near Mumbai in 1948 and one that was quite close in 2009.

What are some of the most critical measures to be taken while tackling intense cyclones?

Coastal flooding is a major threat from a hurricane landfall. The biggest errors in the past have involved lack of adequate evacuation plans which often traps large numbers of people in desperate situations during flooding. The impact of flooding on the most impoverished areas of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region needs to be the primary response. Providing adequate shelter for those who are displaced by such floods is very important for recovery.

Are pre-monsoon and post-monsoon cyclones increasing in the Arabian Sea?

Cyclones preferentially form in the eastern portion of the Arabian Sea as opposed to the western portion as the waters are much warmer in the east and warm sea surface temperature is a key ingredient for cyclone formation. Considering storms that eventually affect the Arabian Peninsula, there is a slight increase in their frequency over the last 40 years (two in the year 1980, six in 1990, five in 2000 and 12 in 2010) but this trend needs to be further studied.

Are tropical storms intensifying much faster which climate models are failing to identify?

Rising sea surface temperatures encourage more frequent and more intense tropical cyclone development. Modern numerical forecast models including those used by the Indian Meteorological Department is generally quite good at tropical cyclone forecasting. Some developments are missed by these models, but since the storms have life cycles of over a week, even if the models miss their initial development they catch on during the lifecycle.

top news
ED files charge sheet against P Chidambaram, Karti in INX Media case
ED files charge sheet against P Chidambaram, Karti in INX Media case
Cyclone Nisarga forces IndiGo to cancel 17 flights out of Mumbai
Cyclone Nisarga forces IndiGo to cancel 17 flights out of Mumbai
In 40-minute phone call, Trump invites PM Modi to G7 meet, discusses China standoff
In 40-minute phone call, Trump invites PM Modi to G7 meet, discusses China standoff
Telangana presents alarming picture of Covid-19 with 58 deaths, 1,230 positive cases in two weeks
Telangana presents alarming picture of Covid-19 with 58 deaths, 1,230 positive cases in two weeks
India is sensitive to China but won’t allow change in any border sector
India is sensitive to China but won’t allow change in any border sector
Tirumala temple opens on June 8, devotees told to keep 6ft distance
Tirumala temple opens on June 8, devotees told to keep 6ft distance
Bihar shifts focus on the vulnerable in 2nd phase of door-to-door screening
Bihar shifts focus on the vulnerable in 2nd phase of door-to-door screening
Covid update: China ‘delayed’ info; Modi-Trump talk; USA worries WHO
Covid update: China ‘delayed’ info; Modi-Trump talk; USA worries WHO
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Lockdown 5.0Cyclone NisargaJAC 9th result 2020 live updateJharkhand Board 9th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In