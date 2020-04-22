e-paper
Cong demands action against Arnab Goswami

mumbai Updated: Apr 22, 2020 23:47 IST
Maharashtra Congress leaders have demanded action against Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami over his comments on the Palghar lynching incident. Congress leader Nitin Raut also lodged a complaint against him in Nagpur on Wednesday. “It is an attempt to give religious colour to the incident by the media. Goswami is one of them. We have decided to request the CM to take action against him.

