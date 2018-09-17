Congress demands reservations for backward class north Indians in Maharashtra

The Mumbai Congress on Monday demanded reservations in education and jobs for north Indians belonging to different backward classes living here, an official said.

Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam met chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and submitted a three-point memorandum, seeking quotas for north Indian OBCs, SCs and STs, who are accorded reservations in northern parts of India but not in Maharashtra.

“People belonging to multiple castes have migrated from north India to Mumbai in search of employment. These include people from more than 30 different castes like Vishwakarma, Kurmi, Koiri, Pal, Kanojia, Gupta, Chaurasia, Maurya and Rajbhar who have made Maharashtra their homes for over two-three generations now,” Nirupam said.

Unfortunately, he said, they have not yet been recognised or granted the status of Backward Classes in Maharashtra, which is a denial of their ‘fundamental rights’ and the country must have one uniform rule which can be implemented across all states.

Nirupam further said that certain OBC names which are commonly used in the northern parts of India are not in vogue in Maharashtra although they belong to the same community and hence are entitled to quotas.

“The government should introduce a new system in place wherein only a domicile certificate shall be considered as the mandatory criteria for allotting a caste certificate as opposed to the present complicated system in which old records and proofs are demanded,” Nirupam added.

Giving them a hearing, Fadnavis said certain issues pertained to to the central government with legal ramifications which he would pursue and take appropriate action in the matter.

On the question of why caste certificate were not issued expeditiously despite submission of all documents by the applicants, Fadnavis assured he would asked the concerned departments to probe and ensure the matter is resolved.

The memorandum was signed by 25 prominent members of various North Indian OBC communities in the state backing the demands.

