Congress-NCP may give 35 seats to their allies, split the rest equally

mumbai

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 22:28 IST

The Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) held one more round of discussion over sharing of seats, and have decided to share at least 35 seats with the smaller allies and the remaining 250 equally between them.

State Congress leaders will meet party’s acting president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi on Saturday evening to finalise the candidates. The central screening committee, headed by All India Congress Committee general secretary and former union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, will meet in Delhi on Saturday, before meeting Gandhi. The committee will further discuss its candidates for seats from the state and Mumbai.

The committee has already finalised the names for more than 75 seats in the state, including Mumbai. The names finalised by the committee will be submitted to the Central Election Committee (CEC) headed by party president, who is expected to finalise the names of the candidates in at least 50 Assembly segments.

“The CEC will finalise the names for the first list on Saturday, but we will not declare them immediately. We will wait for the ruling parties to decide on the alliance. Leaders from the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena are in our touch with us, as their chances of getting a seat have reduced owing to the ‘influx’ from other parties,” said Vijay Wadettiwar, leader of the opposition in legislative Assembly.

Wadettiwar said their talks with the smaller allies too are in the last leg. “The Congress and NCP will share almost equal seats with a minor difference of about five seats between us. We have differences over a very few seats for want of exchange, but that too will be resolved shortly. We are applying the criterion of winnability,” he said.

The central screening committee is expected to finalise the names of candidates on at least two more dozen constituencies on Saturday.

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 22:09 IST