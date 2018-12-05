Congress slams BJP at fourth round of Jan Sangharsh Yatra

After Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party was using religion to garner votes and could trigger riots ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress party seconded his opinion on Tuesday.

Speaking at the launch of the fourth leg of Jan Sangharsh Yatra in western Vidarbha, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) chief Ashok Chavan slammed the BJP and said the party capable of fanning riots.

The weeklong Yatra comprises at least three rallies and meetings in one district daily. Congress leaders from Maharashtra and Delhi will cover five districts before the Yatra ends at Chikhali, Amravati, on December 9. The party hopes to reclaim Vidarbha, once its bastion, after the next elections.

Chavan also slammed the BJP and its ally Shiv Sena for evoking Ram temple issue ahead of the elections. He questioned their silence over the issue for the past four-and-a-half-years. He even criticised water resources minister Girish Mahajan for his remarks claiming ‘chief minister has divine powers’, which was being utilised for the welfare of the state. Chavan said if the CM has divine powers, then why were farmers committing suicide?

Congress leaders such as former union minister Vilas Muttemwar, former deputy speaker of legislative Council Manikrao Thakre, former minister Balasaheb Thorat, Harshavardhan Patil, Shivajirao Moghe and All India Congress Committee secretary Ashish Dua will be part of the Yatra.

These leaders criticised the state government over issues such as farmers’ suicide, mishandling of drought, farm loan waiver and unemployment.

First Published: Dec 05, 2018 00:08 IST