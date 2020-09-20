e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 19, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Constable jumps into Thane lake to save woman from drowning

Constable jumps into Thane lake to save woman from drowning

mumbai Updated: Sep 20, 2020 01:03 IST
Anamika Gharat
Anamika Gharat
         

A 35-year-old police constable from Thane jumped into Upavan Lake to save a 43-year-old woman he saw drowning in the lake on Friday evening.

The woman, who was allegedly seen jumping in the lake, has been now admitted in private hospital for recovery.

Gajendra Sontakke, 35, constable at Vartak Nagar Police Station, was patrolling along with another police personnel, S More. They got a call from police station to inform about a woman trying to jump in Upavan Lake.

Sontakke said, “Some passers-by saw the woman trying to jump and they came running towards us informing about the woman. We also got a call at the same time from the control room. I immediately ran towards jetty of the Upavan Lake, by then she had already jumped. The place where she jumped is 20 feet deep. Without wasting time, I jumped behind her with my phone and other belongings. I had run to the place and was already breathless and finding it difficult to reach her, however finally I managed to pull her out.”

Sontakke hails from Latur and said that he was used to swimming in a well in his village. He added, “That practice helped me to save the woman, though swimming in uniform was comparatively difficult. My mobile is also dead now but saving her life has given me satisfaction.”

The reason behind woman’s action is still not known. She is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

top news
CBI’s new salvo to oppose Lalu Yadav’s bail may spell trouble for others
CBI’s new salvo to oppose Lalu Yadav’s bail may spell trouble for others
CSK take all setbacks in their stride, ease to victory against MI
CSK take all setbacks in their stride, ease to victory against MI
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
Mumbai locals: More trains from Monday, private bank staff can travel
Mumbai locals: More trains from Monday, private bank staff can travel
UK believed Rajiv ran ‘oriental court’, was ‘king among courtiers’
UK believed Rajiv ran ‘oriental court’, was ‘king among courtiers’
None of our batsmen carried on like du Plessis, Rayudu did for CSK: Rohit
None of our batsmen carried on like du Plessis, Rayudu did for CSK: Rohit
J-K gets Rs 1,350 crore economic package, 50% rebate on power, water bills
J-K gets Rs 1,350 crore economic package, 50% rebate on power, water bills
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
IPL 2020IPL 2020, MI vs CSK LiveParliament Monsoon Session LiveKangana RanautIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila Matondkar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In