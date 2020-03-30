Coronavirus lockdown: State asks colleges and universities to use online learning to complete syllabus

mumbai

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 20:46 IST

The Maharashtra government has issued directives to teachers and professors of all colleges and universities to utilise the lockdown period by using online learning and complete remaining syllabus of the students for this academic year. They were asked to use portals and platforms that provide e-courses and explore other ways to ensure study of the students is not affected due to lockdown imposed to prevent outbreak of novel coronavirus in the state.

The teaching staff can use portals and online course providers such as Swayam (Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Minds), NEAT (National Educational Alliance for Technology), Coursera and edX to complete the syllabus and hold virtual classrooms to teach their students. They can also use WhatsApp groups to get assignments completed and also clear doubts of the students, said the higher and technical education minister Uday Samant.