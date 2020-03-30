e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 30, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Coronavirus lockdown: State asks colleges and universities to use online learning to complete syllabus

Coronavirus lockdown: State asks colleges and universities to use online learning to complete syllabus

mumbai Updated: Mar 30, 2020 20:46 IST
Faisal Malik
Faisal Malik
Hindustantimes
         

The Maharashtra government has issued directives to teachers and professors of all colleges and universities to utilise the lockdown period by using online learning and complete remaining syllabus of the students for this academic year. They were asked to use portals and platforms that provide e-courses and explore other ways to ensure study of the students is not affected due to lockdown imposed to prevent outbreak of novel coronavirus in the state.

The teaching staff can use portals and online course providers such as Swayam (Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Minds), NEAT (National Educational Alliance for Technology), Coursera and edX to complete the syllabus and hold virtual classrooms to teach their students. They can also use WhatsApp groups to get assignments completed and also clear doubts of the students, said the higher and technical education minister Uday Samant.

top news
Forge collaborations for Covid-19 solutions: PM Modi to Indian missions
Forge collaborations for Covid-19 solutions: PM Modi to Indian missions
Covid-19: 25 new coronavirus cases in Delhi, total touches 97
Covid-19: 25 new coronavirus cases in Delhi, total touches 97
Covid-19: 200 quarantined, contact tracing on after Delhi mosque gathering
Covid-19: 200 quarantined, contact tracing on after Delhi mosque gathering
How flurry of meetings paved the way for migrant workers’ bus ride home
How flurry of meetings paved the way for migrant workers’ bus ride home
Vistara’s Mumbai-Goa flight passenger tests Covid-19+, others put on notice
Vistara’s Mumbai-Goa flight passenger tests Covid-19+, others put on notice
‘Frightening picture’: Prashant Kishor tweets video of migrants crying
‘Frightening picture’: Prashant Kishor tweets video of migrants crying
‘Sehwag came later:’ Akram names Pak batsman who changed opening in Tests
‘Sehwag came later:’ Akram names Pak batsman who changed opening in Tests
Why a 10-day extension of BS 6 deadline is unlikely to help the auto industry
Why a 10-day extension of BS 6 deadline is unlikely to help the auto industry
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirusCovid-19Covid-19 India newsCoronavirus cases in IndiaCovid-19 updateIPLCoronavirus lockdown

don't miss

latest news

india news

mumbai news