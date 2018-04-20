Corporator died of police torture: NCP

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Thursday alleged their corporator Kailash Girawle from Ahmednagar died of torture in police custody. The party has blamed Deepak Kesarkar, Shiv Sena leader and minister of state for home, for the incident and demanded a judicial probe.

“Girawle was arrested on April 8. Under pressure from Kesarkar, police beat him up. Girawle’s condition worsened and he was admitted to civil hospital. The same day, the police told the court they don’t want his custody, after which he was sent to judicial custody. This was done without producing him before the court,” NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik told the media. He later succumbed to his injuries, he added.

Refuting the allegations, Kesarkar said the government has already ordered CID probe in to death of the corporator. “I have not ordered arrest of a particular person. My general instructions to police were to book all the perpetrators of the crime.”

Girawle was arrested in connection with deaths of two Shiv Sena leaders in the district. “Girwale had undergone gastric bypass for weight loss. Police beating damaged the surgical staples,” Malik claimed