Covid-19: BMC to scale up testing to 20,000 per day

mumbai

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 12:18 IST

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to scale up to 20,000 daily Covid-19 tests in Mumbai from the present average of 15,000. The decision was taken in a meeting of municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, deputy municipal commissioners, and assistant commissioners of all 24 wards, on Tuesday.

RT-PCR and rapid antigen tests done daily will now be scaled up. A little over two weeks ago, BMC was conducting about 13,000 tests a day, and had scaled up to 15,000 tests. Of those 30-35% are rapid antigen tests, and the remaining are RT-PCR tests.

On October 12, BMC conducted 9,133 tests, and on October 11, it conducted 9,265 tests, much lower than the average of the past week at 14,000 daily tests. So far, BMC has conducted 1,271,087 tests, with a positivity rate of 18.5%. It has conducted 98,421 tests per million till date.

A senior civic officer said, “All assistant commissioners have been directed to further scale up testing in their respective wards and meet the target everyday. Each officer can pick methods to do so but they have been urged to meet the target. It will mean that we organise more fever camps, ramp up contact tracing efforts, and test all high risk contacts of positive cases.”

Since BMC began to scale up testing from up to 10,000 at the end of July to 15,000 in October, the positivity rate has seen only a slight drop, from 20% to 18.5%, a senior civic officer said, “We are getting a decent positivity rate, as the number of cases reported in the city per day has also gone up to over 2,000. Further scaling up of testing will help identify positive cases faster.