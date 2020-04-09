e-paper
Covid-19: Maharashtra to cut legislators' salaries by 30% for one year

Maharashtra’s deputy CM Ajit Pawar, who is also the state finance minister, chaired Cabinet meeting which took the decision to cut it the salaries of state MLAs and MLCs.

mumbai Updated: Apr 09, 2020 20:08 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
File photo of Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar
File photo of Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar(HT File Photo )
         

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Thursday decided to cut salaries of MLAs and MLCs by 30 per cent from this month till March next year in view of the state’s economy bearing the brunt of the coronavirus crisis.

The Cabinet meeting, chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, also decided to set up two committees to recommend steps for the economic revival of the state.

“A decision has been taken to deduct salaries of MLAs and MLCs by 30 per cent from April 2020 to March 2021,” Pawar, who is also the state finance minister, said after the meeting.

He said the Cabinet also decided to set up to committees which will recommend how to revive the economy.

One of the committee swill comprise economists, industrialists, retired bureaucrats and senior officials of the finance department, Pawar said.

The second panel will include Ajit Pawar and senior ministers Jayant Patil, Balasaheb Thorat, Chhagan Bhujbal, Parab, Eknath Shinde and Ashok Chavan.

It was also decided to celebrate the foundation day of Maharashtra on May 1 by only hoisting the national flag, he said, adding that no function or parade will be organised.

Only guardian ministers of various districts, collectors and select prominent persons will attend the flag hoisting ceremonies across the state.

During the Cabinet meeting, the ministers discussed strict implementation of the lockdown in view of the growing number of coronavirus cases, and increasing the capacity of provisionof food in shelter camps for migrant workers as well as the Shiv Bhojan canteens.

