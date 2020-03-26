Covid-19: Two new cases in Maharashtra, state count touches 124

mumbai

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 14:21 IST

Two more people tested positive in Maharashtra, taking the count of those infected to 124 in the state, the worst-hit in the Covid-19 pandemic in the country after the state of Kerala. Till Wednesday, Mumbai had reported 48 cases, while five cases were recorded in Sangli and one each in Kalyan, Kamothe and Navi Mumbai.

According to the Maharashtra health department, one new case was reported each from Mumbai and Thane on Thursday. Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is expected to hold a review meeting on Thursday evening, while the chief secretary is expected to hold two meetings with all the key departments of the state.

With e-commerce firms and delivery services facing major difficulties to provide essential services in the city, the Mumbai Police on Thursday appealed to all the firms to send a direct message to the Mumbai Police Twitter handle or email at webcell.mum@mahapolice.gov.in. Those facing restrictions might also call on 100 for assistance, Mumbai police said.

On Thursday morning, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar also said that the state will not tolerate any incidents of violence reported against police personnel or medical staff. The minister was referring to an incident reported in Vasai on Wednesday where a biker allegedly ran over a policeman who intercepted him during the nationwide lockdown.

He said, “America has resorted to take help from its Army to impose a lockdown. We must see to it that such a situation does not arise in the state. Citizens and authorities must co-operate with each other.”

Pawar also appealed to institutions to facilitate supply of essential services in respective societies to avoid crowding at markets. The Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) at Navi Mumbai that supplies vegetables and fruits to the city also opened on Wednesday morning calling off the shutdown it had announced earlier. This will ensure there is no shortage of essential vegetables and fruits in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, many parts of the state adopted measures to undertake social distancing. Measures were taken to maintain distance between buyers outside many grocery stores and pharmacies.