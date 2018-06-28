CR to use artificial intelligence to monitor crowds on FoBs at Mumbai’s Thane, Kalyan stations

CCTV cameras at railways stations are set to get brains.

The Central Railway (CR) plans to tap into artificial intelligence (AI) to monitor crowds at its foot overbridges (FOBs). Thane and Kalyan will become the first stations to benefit from the technology.

Since last year’s stampede at Elphinstone Road station in which 23 people were killed, the railways has taken several measures to decongest its Mumbai stations.

Video analytics, part of artificial intelligence, will be used for CCTV cameras. This will help CR limit the number of commuters on FOBs

If an FOB has more people than a number set by the railways, an alarm in the control room will alert security officials, who will in turn take remedial measures.

Kalyan FOBs at platform number 4 and 5 will get video analytics, while CR has not specified which Thane FOBs will benefit under the plan.

“AI will be a game changer and help in monitoring crowds especially during peak hours. We are in talks with an Israeli firm to acquire the technology. Thane will be the first station to benefit from AI,” said SK Jain, divisional railway manager, CR

According to another official, the plan was first conceived when Railway Board chairman Ashwini Lohani visited the city last week. “Lohani liked the idea and asked to implement the system on one suburban railway station,” said the official.

Apart from managing crowd at stations, video analytics can also spot criminals with the help of its facial recognition feature.

In the wake of the 26/11 terror attacks, the railways attempted to utilise video analytics for Integrated Security System (ISS) at various stations in the country. However, the bid came a cropper due to lack of expertise.

“Video analytics is currently not in use as the alarm goes off in every two minutes in the control room. A proper technology needs to be inducted” said a senior CR official.