Cyber fraudsters dupe two Pali Road residents of Rs 40 K

mumbai

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 10:39 IST

Two women, both residents of Pali Road, Mumbai, recently fell prey to cyber fraud while trying to make online transactions. In the first case, an HR executive was cheated of ₹4,500 while selling furniture online. In the second case, an associate consultant with a private firm lost ₹35,500 while trying to order liquor online.

According to Khar police, the first information report (FIR) was registered on July 30. The 34-year-old complainant was shifting to a new home. On July 29, she put up an advertisement to sell her old furniture on an online marketplace. Within a few hours, she received a call from the accused who offered to pay ₹31,000 for the furniture. The complainant said that she was made to download an e-wallet and received a link from the accused. On clicking the link, ₹4,500 was deducted from her account, she said.

In the second case, the FIR was registered at Khar police station on July 28. The 23-year-old complainant said that she looked up wine shops online to order alcohol on July 26. On calling the number she found online, she was told that the alcohol would be delivered to her house but she would have to make an online payment. Under the pretext of receiving payment for the alcohol, he took her debit card details and the one time password (OTP). The complainant said that he repeated this five times, claiming that the transaction had failed. He withdrew a total of ₹35,500 from the woman’s account.

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 01:28 IST