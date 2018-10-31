Day 9 of Ola-Uber strike in Mumbai: Talks with management remain inconclusive

Ola and Uber drivers entered the ninth day of their strike on Tuesday as talks between representatives of the drivers’ union and managements of the two app-based taxi services did not yield any result. The strike is likely to continue on Wednesday, until a decision is reached in the talks.

Since October 22, a majority of app-based cab drivers have been on an indefinite strike led by labour union Maharashtra Rajya Rashtriya Kamgar Sangh (MRRKS). Their main demand has been an increase in income.

On Tuesday, the union leaders first held a meeting with Ola and Uber at the former’s Chakala office for nearly four hours but the two parties were unable to come to a resolution. “We are still in talks with Ola and Uber, but the strike will continue,” said Govind Mohite, general secretary, MRRKS.

He added that Ola representatives are speaking to their directors and will most likely present them with a signed copy of the agreed-to demands. Following this, the union reps will meet with Uber officials to get a written assurance from them as well.

A day ago, the unions had a nearly eight-hour-long marathon meeting with Ola and Uber at Ola’s office, outside which nearly 500 drivers were gathered for a protest march. After the meeting, the union leaders had hinted at ending the strike by Tuesday evening.

MRRKS leaders had even informed the media that they would be meeting state transport commissioner Shekhar Channe in the afternoon before ending the strike. But it was learnt from the commissioner’s office that the unions had not approached Channe for a meeting.

An official statement from Uber said, “We have always been, and continue to be committed to sustainable driver earnings and to discuss all other issues raised by the driver partners. We look to the support of law enforcement in helping driver partners get back behind the wheel without fear of intimidation and assault.” Ola has not issued a statement since the strike began.

