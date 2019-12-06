e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 05, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 06, 2019

Deonar: BMC to seek closure extension

mumbai Updated: Dec 06, 2019 00:59 IST
Mehul R Thakkar
Mehul R Thakkar
Hindustantimes
         

With the deadline to stop dumping waste at Deonar dumping ground closing in, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) plans to approach the Bombay high court (HC) for an extension of a year. BMC said it will need this time to appoint a contractor for the waste-to-energy plant planned at Deonar.

Earlier this year, HC had set December 31, 2019, as the deadline for dumping waste at Deonar. With the deadline less than 25 days away, BMC said it needs more time. Joint municipal commissioner (solid waste management) Ashok Khaire said, “We plan to approach HC in the coming days seeking extension considering we are yet to appoint contractors for the waste-to-energy plant. The extension will be sought in the form of filing a writ petition.”

BMC’s plans for Deonar dumping ground include a waste-to-energy plant that will process 3,000 metric tonnes of waste and generate 25-30 megawatt of energy.

At present, Deonar receives over 20% of around 7,000 metric tonnes of waste that the city generates daily. The height of the garbage mount at Deonar is around 30 metres (m) or eight storeys high. This will be increased to 50m (or 15 storeys) to make space for the proposed waste-to-energy plant, which would be functional for 25 years.

According to BMC officials, the waste-to-energy plant will come up in three phases and at present, bidding for the project is underway. “The extension will at least have to be of around one year considering the bidding procedure will take around six to eight months,” said an official on condition of anonymity. Private parties have questioned the plant’s viability.

In 2013, BMC was directed to stop dumping at Deonar and in 2016, HC banned new construction in the city until BMC increased its waste treatment capacity. BMC was asked to augment waste treatment capacity to at least 11,000 tonnes per day. Since then, HC has given several extensions to BMC to stop dumping waste at Deonar. Fires broke out at Deonar in 2015 and 2016.

Arun Kumar, from the non-governmental organisation Apnalaya, said dumping waste at Deonar was a health hazard for those living in the area. “The BMC should carry out tenders for these [waste-to-energy] plants in a time-bound manner and should simultaneously work towards setting up plants at wards throughout the city to decentralise the same,” said Kumar.

top news
Rape victim set afire by accused in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao
Rape victim set afire by accused in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao
Set on fire, UP gangrape survivor ran a kilometre seeking help
Set on fire, UP gangrape survivor ran a kilometre seeking help
Donald Trump impeachment proceedings to go ahead, says US House Speaker
Donald Trump impeachment proceedings to go ahead, says US House Speaker
RBI holds rate,slashes growth forecast to 5%
RBI holds rate,slashes growth forecast to 5%
‘He is a good player but...’: Former Pak all-rounder makes big Kohli claim
‘He is a good player but...’: Former Pak all-rounder makes big Kohli claim
28 MPs yet to attend even one standing committee meeting
28 MPs yet to attend even one standing committee meeting
Teacher shot three times in front of her five-year-old daughter in Mohali
Teacher shot three times in front of her five-year-old daughter in Mohali
WorldView | Finland launches drive to attract Indian professionals
WorldView | Finland launches drive to attract Indian professionals
trending topics
HTLS 2019Sabarimala verdictP ChidambaramNirav ModiAlia BhattNeha KakkarKangana RanautiPhone 11 proJEE Mains admit card

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News