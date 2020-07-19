e-paper
Dharavi reports 36 new Covid-19 cases

Dharavi reports 36 new Covid-19 cases

As per the BMC, Dharavi currently has 143 active cases and 2,088 people have been cured/discharged.

mumbai Updated: Jul 19, 2020 23:48 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Arpan Rai
Asian News International | Posted by Arpan Rai
Mumbai
Health worker and doctor conduct thermal screening and pulse test of a resident at Dharavi during Covid-19 pandemic in Mumbai.
Health worker and doctor conduct thermal screening and pulse test of a resident at Dharavi during Covid-19 pandemic in Mumbai. (Vijayanand Gupta/HT Photo)
         

A total of 36 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Dharavi area here on Sunday, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

This takes the total number of cases in Asia’s biggest slum to 2,480.

As per the BMC, Dharavi currently has 143 active cases and 2,088 people have been cured/discharged.

According to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, Maharashtra is the worst affected state by the Covid-19 pandemic, with 3,00,937 cases reported so far.

Rajasthan’s SOG at Manesar again to quiz rebel MLA allegedly named in audio tape
Mob torches vehicles, attacks police in Bengal after teenager’s ‘rape and murder’
Surging attacks by Baloch separatists increase risks, costs of BRI projects in Pak: Report
PM Narendra Modi takes stock of Covid-19 situation in various states
Trump calls Joe Biden ‘not competent’ to lead US, says ‘he’s mentally shot’
Indian Oil’s 300,000 bpd east coast refinery to be shut for 3 weeks
Florida coronavirus ‘out of control,’ need to close down again: Ex-HHS Chief
‘Community transmission not a surprise’: Ganga Ram Hospital doctor backs IMA 
