Dombivli losing green cover, complain locals

Dombivli losing green cover, complain locals

They blamed the garbage mafia and land mafia for Dombivli losing its green cover and demanded action against them

mumbai Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 00:08 IST
Faisal Tandel
Faisal Tandel
Locals at the adjoining Umbarli Village regularly go for morning walks and also plant trees to keep it green
Locals at the adjoining Umbarli Village regularly go for morning walks and also plant trees to keep it green(Rishikesh Choudhary/HT photo)
         

Dombivli residents are losing its only oxygen green cover. With the recent fire completely burning the green cover and blasting going on in the hills, the green cover has turned black.

Locals at the adjoining Umbarli Village regularly go for morning walks and also plant trees to keep it green. They blamed the garbage mafia and land mafia for Dombivli losing its green cover and demanded action against them.

The Umbarli Tekdi is an oxygen zone for residents of Kalyan-Dombivli with hills and greenery around including a forest, two dams, waterfalls and different kinds of species and birds.

A fire that took place on December 9 had destroyed the natural beauty. On December 12, Pramod Patil of MNS, a member of legislative assembly, had given a complaint letter to Sanjay Rathod, forest minister. Patil alleged that regular complaints about protecting the forest have been neglected by the authorities including the forest department and local bodies.

Kalpana Waghere, Range Forest Officer, Kalyan, said, “Complaint regarding the same has been received and investigation is going on.”

