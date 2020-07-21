e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Don’t take part in Opposition’s meetings, state directs officers

Don’t take part in Opposition’s meetings, state directs officers

mumbai Updated: Jul 21, 2020 23:44 IST
Swapnil Rawal
Swapnil Rawal
Hindustantimes
         

Maharashtra government on Tuesday issued a government resolution (GR) stating that it is not expected of the government officials to be a part of the meetings and officials visits organised by the leaders of Opposition (LoP) in the state legislature. The decision by the Uddhav Thackeray-led government overturned the decision taken by the erstwhile Devendra Fadnavis-government in August 2018, which had made it compulsory for state officials to remain present in such meetings called by LoPs and member of parliament (MP), members of legislative Assembly (MLA) or members of state legislative council (MLC).

The decision also comes after the leader of Opposition in the legislative Assembly Devendra Fadnavis toured Raigad and Ratnagiri districts after Cyclone Nisarga and his visits to various parts of the state to review the Covid-19 situation. Leader of Opposition in the legislative council Pravin Darekar too has visited various Covid care centres and hospitals.

The GR issued on Tuesday directed officials to follow the guidelines issued by the Fadnavis government on March 11, 2016. “The ministers in the government have the powers to oversee the administrative work of a department, organise meetings of the department-concerned, or call them for meetings, and give them orders or instructions after due consultation. However, leader of Opposition in the Assembly and legislative council, who have the rank of a minister, do not have these powers. Therefore, government officers are not expected to be a part of the meetings or visits organised by such non-governmental members, MPs, MLAs, MLCs,” the GR stated.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has criticised the decision and said it is akin to strangulating democracy. BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said that instead of taking the Opposition along at a time of such a calamity, the government has decided to “ban” the meetings organised by the Opposition.

In a statement, the BJP spokesperson targeted chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and said, “In these times [of pandemic], it was expected of the ministers to tour the state and check the ground realities. But the chief minister is not showing the courage to even roam in Mumbai. In this scenario, the Opposition has to see the measures adopted and bring its shortcomings before the government. It seems that the chief minister fears that the shortcomings of the government will come to light by the tours of Devendra Fadnavis and Pravin Darekar, therefore, the government has taken the decision that would dent the democracy.”

top news
Commerce minister Piyush Goyal proposes ‘preferential trade agreement’ with the US
Commerce minister Piyush Goyal proposes ‘preferential trade agreement’ with the US
US stands with India against China’s military aggression: US Lawmaker
US stands with India against China’s military aggression: US Lawmaker
Indian Navy to move MiG-29K fighter jets to north amid border row with China
Indian Navy to move MiG-29K fighter jets to north amid border row with China
Mike Pompeo urges ‘entire world’ to stand up to China
Mike Pompeo urges ‘entire world’ to stand up to China
Rajasthan cops recover Rs 1.25 cr in horse trading probe, question suspects
Rajasthan cops recover Rs 1.25 cr in horse trading probe, question suspects
Govt removes export ban on surgical drapes, isolation aprons
Govt removes export ban on surgical drapes, isolation aprons
Dalit man beaten with belt, head tonsured, moustache cut in police custody
Dalit man beaten with belt, head tonsured, moustache cut in police custody
New Ram Mandir blueprint; silver brick for PM Modi for puja: Ayodhya updates
New Ram Mandir blueprint; silver brick for PM Modi for puja: Ayodhya updates
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPSEB Punjab 12th Result 2020 LiveSushant Singh RajputHBSE 12th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesRBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 LIVE Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In