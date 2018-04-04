Dump your plastic trash at any of these collection centres in Mumbai

If you have any plastic items such polypropylene bags, plastic sheets, plastic pouches and plastic and thermocol cutlery, you can dump them in black and gold portable bins, Monday onwards. After the state-wide plastic ban, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set up 25 collection centres across the city.

These black and gold portable bins will be placed at strategic locations in and around municipal markets, shopping hotspots and railway stations, said civic officials.

“We did not have to buy the bins. We only painted and put BMC stickers on them. Soon, the bins will be made available at as many places as possible,” said Nidhi Chaudhari, deputy municipal commissioner, in charge of the implementation.

The bins will be placed at 12 spots in South Mumbai, including Gateway of India, Kala Ghoda, Colaba Causeway and Girgaum Chowpatty. The bins would also be placed at BMC markets in Borivli, Ghatkopar, Dadar, Chembur and Hindmata.

The Maharashtra Plastic and Thermocol Products (Manufacture, Usage, Sale, Transport, Handling and Storage) Notification, 2018 was issued on March 23. It banned the manufacture, use, storage, distribution, wholesale and retail sale, import and transportation of select plastic items. Under its plan of action to carry out the ban, the civic body’s first step is to collect all the plastic from citizens and retailers in its bins over the next couple of months.

“The bins were not purchased anew. Luckily, we are using the ones we had in our warehouses.

The 20 square feet plastic collection bins have a capacity of about 500 kg each, said an official of the solid waste management department (SWM), which is responsible for the disposal of the collected plastic.

Vishwas Shankarwar, deputy municipal commissioner (SWM), told HT that the collection centres will be at the spots for at least a month.

“The collected plastic will be given to recyclers, preferably not on contract basis. We are yet to formulate a plan of action for the disposal and work out a suitable recycling method,” added Chaudhari.

Meanwhile, registered self-help groups will be allotted spaces by the civic body to sell cloth and paper bags to consumers in civic markets. To facilitate the transition, BMC is preparing a list of cloth, jute and paper bag manufacturers and small scale industries, which will be uploaded on the BMC website today with their contact details.

Where will you find plastic trash bins?

South Mumbai

Colaba Causeway

Crawford municipal market

Cowasjee Patel tank

Chor bazaar

Dedh galli, Kamathipura

Zaveri bazaar

Flora fountain

Kala Ghoda

Gateway of India

Girgaum chowpatty

Mangaldas market, Kalbadevi

Fashion street

Dadar flower market

Hindmata market

LBS market, Matunga

KNP market, Dadar West

Suburbs

Linking road, Bandra

Lokhandwala market

Juhu chowpatty

Sainath market, Malad

Borivali municipal market

Chembur market

Ghatkopar market

Sion circle

Mulund market