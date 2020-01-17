ED raids ex-BMC official’s home under FEMA

mumbai

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 23:34 IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted searches at premises linked to former chief engineer of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and recovered incriminating documents of a property based in Dubai. The agency has not disclosed the name of the former BMC officer as investigations are underway.

The searches were conducted “based on specific and reliable information” under the provisions of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999.

“It has been stated by the former chief engineer of BMC, that he purchased the property in Dubai at Park Island, Bonaire Marsa, admeasuring 89 square metre for ₹70 lakh in 2012,” a statement by the agency read. “The property is held jointly in the name of the person, his spouse and son. However, no documents confirming the value of the property could be furnished by him. He also could not explain the source of fund and mode of payment for the purchase.”

The agency is further probing details of the property and his transactions. “As per the documents recovered, the said property is on rent and fetching an income of Arab Emirates Dirham (AED) 65,000 (₹13 lakhs) yearly,” the statement added.