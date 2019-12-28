Edu sector: Revision of ups, downs and subjects where it can do better

mumbai

Updated: Dec 28, 2019 00:46 IST

After years of disappointing news from the University of Mumbai (MU) and the disorganisation in its examination department, including question paper leaks and grand plans that never materialised (like the one of setting up a campus in New York), 2019 was a relatively good year for MU.

The first cluster university, created out of four colleges under MU, announced admissions for the next academic year. Mumbai got its first private university and for the first time since 2017, MU declared exam results on time.

The government also announced the creation of the Maharashtra International Education Board (MIEB), a curriculum modelled on international school education programmes.

Introducing cluster universities

With nearly 800 affiliated colleges, MU has been struggling with the administrative burden. After many affiliated institutes sought autonomy over the past few years, the state government announced its first cluster university. Dr Homi Bhabha State University (HBSU), which opened for admissions for the academic year of 2019-20, comprises four existing colleges – Institute of Science (ISc), Elphinstone College, Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics, and Secondary Training (ST) College. HBSU was carved out of the University of Mumbai under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Sikshya Abhiyan (RUSA).

The Central government has introduced the concept of cluster universities under RUSA scheme to decentralise over-burdened universities. These cluster universities can create integrated courses that give students options across disciplines (science, economics, commerce and humanities).

The second cluster university will include three colleges run by the Hyderabad (Sind) National Collegiate Board (HSNCB) – KC College, HR College and Bombay Teacher Training College. While it has been delayed due to the formation of the state government, it is likely to begin operations in the next academic year.

State’s first private university

Earlier this year, the state cabinet gave the nod for the state’s first private university, which was finally approved in August. Somaiya Vidyavihar University will include KJ Somaiya College of Engineering (KJSCE), KJ Somaiya Institute of Management Studies and Research, and five other institutes, at the Vidyavihar campus in Ghatkopar.

“Private and cluster universities should maintain quality of education and at the same time, initiate inter-disciplinary education for students. Sustainability of such universities, however, will only be known in the years to come,” said S S Mantha, former director of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). Mahanta said MU needs to chart out more initiatives not just to decentralise, but to provide better education for students.

Ups and downs in MU

MU was able to restore some order to its examination department in 2019, when it managed to declare results of all exams conducted in the first half of 2019, before the next set of exams commenced in the second half.

Out of the 424 exams conducted in first half of 2019, results for 200 exams were announced within 30 days, whereas results of 116 exams were announced within 45 days. Exam results have been delayed since 2017, when thousands of students were left waiting for six months for their results.

However, the university entered the third academic year without affiliation to the University Grants Commission (UGC). While work on the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) started in January itself, the process finally ended only in December this year. MU was last accredited by NAAC in April 2012, wherein it had received ‘A’ grade and the same was applicable till March 31, 2017.

State international board and revised school curriculum

The education board started a new experiment, creating the Maharashtra State International Board (MIEB), but the idea did not take off as expected. A total of 455 schools from the state had applied to become a part of the first 100 schools that would be selected for MIEB. However, only 80 had sent out their consent letters and finally, 68 made the cut. Of these, five schools were from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and only three of these actually began their classes under the board this year.

The ongoing revision of the education board curriculum continued saw announcements for Class 11 this year. All revised textbooks were available in the markets in time, but experts pointed out several errors after which Balbharti issued multiple corrections. Similarly, many MU departments have started training workshops for teachers to update them with the upgraded syllabus, which will be applicable from the academic year of 2020-21. The new curriculum for the board also made headlines after it omitted the Maratha history under Shivaji in Class 4 textbooks.

Arundhati Chavan, president of the PTA United Forum said the attention needed to be paid to the education quality provided and students’

mental health as well as physical well-being. Educationist and former chairperson of the state board Vasant Kalpande said, “There’s need for better transparency in implementation of policy decisions, like on MIEB, where a lot has been kept under wraps.”