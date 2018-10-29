Eight labourers injured after scaffolding fall in Thane

Eight labourers were injured after a scaffolding of an 18-storey building in Thane, on which some of them were standing, fell on Monday.

The labourers were in the process of removing the scaffolding which was installed two years ago to carry out maintenance work of the Runwal Garden City in Balkum.

“The bamboo of the scaffolding had rot and the ropes used to tie it were worn out. The scaffolding came off when the workers climbed over it,” said Santosh Kadam, chief of regional disaster management cell, Thane Municipal Corporation.

The authorities are not yet sure from which floor the workers fell. Eyewitnesses claimed that few people were standing below the scaffolding while some were up at about the 17-18th floor level.

Kadam said not all the workers wore helmets or safety ropes.

Those injured include Mohhamad Rakhibulah Shaikh (30), Mohhamad Royal Shaikh (21), Jamal Shaikh (50), Hasan Ali (24), Ektiyaar Yusuf Mohammad (20), Dulal Singh (35) and Manirudhin Shaikh (27). One injured is yet to be identified.

Mohhamad Royal Shaikh and Hasan Ali are serious and are undergoing treatment in ICU.

Police registered a case under sections 336, 337, 338 of IPC relating to causing hurt, endangering life and negligence against the contractor, Dada Nana Kumbhar.

“The bamboo scaffolding had worn off and rusted. However, the contractor still did not bother to ensure safety gear was in place and made them climb up. We are taking the statements of the victims to ascertain about safety gears and from where they fell,” K Kharpe, senior police inspector, Kapurbawdi police station said.

The Runwal developers issued a statement saying, “Today while dismantling of scaffolding at Balkum, Thane site by contractors, an incident was reported. Immediate precautions for safety were taken. Seven persons sustained injuries in the incident. The injured were being provided medication at a nearby facility and were reported stable.”

Manisha Deshpande, VP marketing, said, “We had provided the standard safety procedures that were followed. Few workers were on the top floor who were wearing helmets and ropes. However some of them were standing below and got hurt after the scaffolding fell on them. Those standing below were not wearing helmets.”

Residents claimed that the scaffolding was left unattended for almost two years. The building is six years old.

Rakesh Jadhav, a resident, said the scaffolding was installed two years ago to repair the leakages in the building. “We have been demanding that the developer remove the scaffolding for the last two years. However they (contractor) did not bother to remove it and the bamboos rusted due to the rain and heat.”

Ajmal Hussain (35), supervisor of the contractor, said, “We had used the same bamboo material used by several other places and had no accident there. We are not sure what led to the accident, although it is true the bamboos used were old.”

Three days ago three labourers died after suffocating in a sewer chamber in Dombivali owing to negligence.

First Published: Oct 29, 2018 16:14 IST