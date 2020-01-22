e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020
Home / Mumbai News / Ejaz Lakdawala may now be re-arrested in extortion case

Ejaz Lakdawala may now be re-arrested in extortion case

mumbai Updated: Jan 22, 2020 00:05 IST
Manish Pathak
Manish Pathak
Hindustantimes
         

Gangster Ejaz Lakdawala was produced in the Esplanade court on Tuesday and was sent to judicial custody till January 27, but the Mumbai crime branch approached the court immediately and took permission to arrest Lakdawala in another case of extortion and conspiring to murder a Jogeshwari-based businessman.

“The court has given permission to arrest him. We will produce him in the court on Wednesday for police remand,” said deputy commissioner of police, crime branch, Shahji Umap.

In November 2016, Ejaz demanded ₹2 crore from a businessman in Jogeshwari. When he refused to pay, Lakdawala asked his associate Prashant Rao, who was in Nashik jail, to carry an attack on the businessman. Rao used to handle the gangster’s affairs in India when Lakdawala was in Nepal and also recruited henchmen for him to run his extortion business.

The anti-extortion cell (AEC) got a tip-off about the attack and deployed their officers in Jogeshwari. They then arrested Sagar Indulkar, Ankush Tayade and Sagar Chavan from SV Road when they came to kill the businessman. Police recovered a 7.65 mm bore pistol with live rounds from the accused. The trio was arrested under the charges of planning to commit murder, extortion, criminal conspiracy and under the Arms Act. Lakdawala was also shown as a wanted accused in the case, said an AEC official.

The AEC arrested Lakdawala from Patna on January 8. The first case registered against him was of extortion from a Bandra-based builder.

On January 20, AEC had registered a fresh FIR against Lakdawala for extorting money from a Byculla-based builder. Police said the builder had given a written application last year, which was verified after Lakdawala was arrested on January 8. Police then recorded the builder’s statement and an FIR was registered.

top news
Discussing Kashmir, says Trump as he meets Pakistan PM
Discussing Kashmir, says Trump as he meets Pakistan PM
Tweet over wait at poll office sets up Kumar Vishvas vs Kejriwal sideshow
Tweet over wait at poll office sets up Kumar Vishvas vs Kejriwal sideshow
Refugees thank Amit Shah for CAA, recall horrors of East Pakistan
Refugees thank Amit Shah for CAA, recall horrors of East Pakistan
Ahead of US senate trial, Democrats call it ‘rigged’; Trump says it’s ‘disgraceful’
Ahead of US senate trial, Democrats call it ‘rigged’; Trump says it’s ‘disgraceful’
China’s fast-spreading virus kills 6, reaches 5 countries including Australia
China’s fast-spreading virus kills 6, reaches 5 countries including Australia
Kejriwal files his nomination for Delhi elections after a 6-hour long wait
Kejriwal files his nomination for Delhi elections after a 6-hour long wait
Sehwag on KL Rahul as WK, reveals difference in Dhoni & Kohli’s management
Sehwag on KL Rahul as WK, reveals difference in Dhoni & Kohli’s management
Jinnah was secular; Nehru, Gandhi, Patel communal, says Netaji Bose’s kin
Jinnah was secular; Nehru, Gandhi, Patel communal, says Netaji Bose’s kin
trending topics
Virender SehwagZomatoJEE Mains Results 2020Priyanka ChopraSara Ali KhanAustralian Open Day 2 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News