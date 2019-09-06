Eknath Gaikwad is now acting president of city Congress unit

mumbai

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 00:21 IST

The Congress leadership on Friday accepted the resignation of Milind Deora as the Mumbai Congress president and appointed Eknath Gaikwad as the acting president of the city unit.

Deora resigned as the president of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) in July, after the party lost all five seats it contested in Mumbai in the Lok Sabha elections. Gaikwad was then appointed the working president for the Mumbai Congress.

Deora had replaced Sanjay Nirupam as the Mumbai Congress chief days ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

The All India Congress Committee in a statement said, “Honorable Congress President has approved the proposal for appointment of Eknath Gaikwad, working president, MRCC as the working president of MRCC in place of Milind Deora.”

Deora wrote on Twitter: “I am happy that my pending resignation as President has been accepted. I am grateful to Congress for having given the opportunity to serve Mumbai. I wish Eknath Gaikwad ji my very best.”

While announcing his resignation, Deora had said he was looking forward to play a role on the national level to stabilise the party.

Sachin Sawant, Congress spokesperson for Maharashtra, said, “A decision has been taken by the high command and Gaikwad is a senior Congress person who comes from Dalit community. We expect to gain out of his experience.”

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 23:58 IST