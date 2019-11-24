Fadnavis becomes CM, Ajit Pawar his deputy

mumbai

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 01:53 IST

Even as the impasse over formation of a government in Maharashtra seemed to be ending with the Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress alliance being finalised, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) pulled off a stunner on Saturday by forming a government with a breakaway faction of the NCP led by Ajit Pawar.

In a night of swift developments, BJP staked claim along with an NCP letter pledging support of all its 54 MLAs. Governor BS Koshyari recommended to the Centre to withdraw the President’s rule imposed in Maharashtra on November 12. The Centre, too, acted promptly and the notification revoking the President’s rule was issued by 5.47am. Fadnavis was sworn in as the chief minister and Ajit Pawar his deputy in less than three hours.

“There was a need to form a stable government in Maharashtra. I want to thank Ajit Pawar for giving us this support. Along with Pawar, there are a section of MLAs and other independent legislators who are supporting us. We will now prove our majority on the floor of the house,” said Fadnavis. He said the mandate of the people was for the BJP-Sena, but as the latter insulted it, they were forced to take this decision.

Ajit Pawar remained incommunicado through the day. However, after taking oath, he said, “There was no end in sight to the debate between the three parties. I was wondering how there could be a stable government in the state. That’s why I decided to support the BJP.”

He did not say how many MLAs were with him, while BJP leaders insisted he had support of 25-30 NCP MLAs.

Opposition parties strongly objected to the manner in which the BJP government was formed. The three parties approached the Supreme Court challenging the Governor’s decision.

Reacting within hours, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray announced that they would fight the BJP. Pawar acknowledged that 11 NCP MLAs were with Ajit Pawar, but by evening, some of them had returned to the party. After the meeting of party MLAs, NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said only five MLAs were not in touch with the party.

The NCP also alleged that the Governor was misled over the support of NCP. “All three parties [Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress] had prepared their separate list of MLAs with their signatures. Being the leader of the legislative party, NCP’s list of 54 MLAs was with Ajit Pawar. And he may have submitted it to the Governor,” Pawar said.

He also warned the defectors. “There is anti-defection law in our country. Those who violate it will lose their membership of the legislature. Further, all three parties (NCP-Sena and Congress) will ensure defeat of such legislators if they contest elections,” he said.

Late in the evening, the three parties approached the Supreme Court challenging the Governor’s decision. “We have requested the Supreme Court to conduct an urgent hearing, like it was done in the case of Karnataka. We would request the apex court to order a floor test tomorrow itself so horse-trading can be prevented,” said Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala in Delhi.

Earlier, a meeting of NCP legislators was held at YB Chavan Centre in south Mumbai. The legislators passed a resolution removing Ajit Pawar as the leader of the NCP legislative unit of the party. They also authorised the party’s state president Jayant Patil to issue a whip on behalf of the party. In some dramatic moves, legislators who were assumed to be with Ajit Pawar were seen coming to attend the meeting. They included Opposition leader in the legislative council Dhananjay Munde. Sanjay Bansode, a legislator was found by Shiv Sena leaders Eknath Shinde and Milind Narvekar and brought the venue of the meeting.

“We had 42 legislators in the meeting. Seven others called us and told they were on their way,” said Jayant Patil. Later, the MLAs were taken to a suburban hotel where they will be kept under watch of the party.

The petitioners have sought a hearing on Saturday night with directions to summon a special session of legislative Assembly to administer oath to MLAs, followed by a floor test on Sunday. In the petition they have sought necessary directions restraining Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar from taking any policy decisions.

The petition also contended the Koshyari were textbook example of “acting at the behest of a political party in power at the Centre.” It added, “such manoeuvring, at the behest of the BJP through the Governor, to suit their political agenda actually amounts to a death knell to democracy which is a basic feature of our Constitution”.

The three political parties contended there is nothing in public domain as to how and in what manner Devendra Fadnavis or the BJP had staked claim power between the intervening night of November 22 and November 23. It added that there was no material to show that Fadnavis carried letters of support of 144 MLAs.

“NCP’s decision to sack Ajit Pawar as the group leader and appoint Jayant Patil in his place is illegal. Such decisions can only be taken in the presence of all party MLAs,” said BJP leader Ashish Shelar.