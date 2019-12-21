Fake cert racket in MSRTC: Sack former general manager, state told

mumbai

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 23:28 IST

Legislative council chairman Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar has directed the state government to dismiss a top official of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) for his involvement in issuing a fake certificate for the recruitment of an employee.

MSRTC has also initiated the termination of 11 employees who had submitted fake experience certificates for their recruitment as traffic inspectors (TIs).

On Friday, Nimbalkar directed the state to terminate the contract of RR Patil, former general manager (traffic), for having given a fake certificate to a conductor for recruitment as a TI last year. “We have initiated action against the TIs who had submitted fake certificates. As far as the action against RR Patil is concerned, the appropriate steps will be taken once we get the proceedings of the house,” said Ranjit Singh Deol, vice-chairman and managing director, MSRTC. Patil said he is not permitted to talk to the media.

Patil had issued an experience certificate to Rajendra Mojad, a conductor for the post of TI. The legal department too had opined the certificate to be invalid.

Of the 84 employees recruited by MSRTC in 2018, many had submitted forged documents as experience certificates. The certificates were either prepared on computers, issued by small-time tour operators, or were given under political pressure.

Chief security and vigilance officer of MSRTC conducted a probe and found at least 11 certificates to be fake.