Film shoots to get single-window clearance in Maharashtra

The state government has decided to set up a single window system to provide all the permissions required for shooting of movies, documentaries, commercials, music albums and corporate films. It has also decided to provide all the required permissions within 15 working days. The facility will be available only for Mumbai as of now.

The decision was taken in the state cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

There were complaints about delay in securing permissions from different government departments, due to which the process was becoming a tough task for producers. Considering the concerns, the state government has decided to bring it under the Ease of Doing Business initiative.

Further, the Maharashtra Film, Stage and Cultural Development Corporation Limited (MFSCDCL) has set up a website — www.maharashtrafilmcell.com — on which online application can be made for obtaining permissions.

The MFSCDCL has linked 14 various government departments to provide the required permissions within a specific time period, said a senior official from the state cultural affairs department.