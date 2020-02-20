e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 19, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / Fire breaks out in Lower Parel bldg, no one hurt

Fire breaks out in Lower Parel bldg, no one hurt

mumbai Updated: Feb 20, 2020 01:34 IST
Mehul Thakkar
Mehul Thakkar
Hindustantimes
         

A minor fire was reported at a commercial building, Marathon Futurex, in Lower Parel around 12.15pm on Wednesday.

However, no injuries have been reported.

According to Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), the fire reportedly started inside a garbage bin inside the premises of the building.

According to the fire officials, two fire tenders were rushed to the spot considering it was a high-rise commercial building.

However, the fire was brought under control within span of a few minutes.

top news
Saving a big deal with India for later: Donald Trump
Saving a big deal with India for later: Donald Trump
PM Modi’s ex top aide to head Ram Temple committee, construction to take 4 years
PM Modi’s ex top aide to head Ram Temple committee, construction to take 4 years
In Trump’s team to India, Jared Kushner and three cabinet members expected
In Trump’s team to India, Jared Kushner and three cabinet members expected
BJP MLA, nephew and 5 others accused of raping a woman, forcing abortion
BJP MLA, nephew and 5 others accused of raping a woman, forcing abortion
‘Litti-chokha, kulhad chai’ on menu as PM Modi visits ‘Hunar Haat’
‘Litti-chokha, kulhad chai’ on menu as PM Modi visits ‘Hunar Haat’
How to stop people from stalking you on WhatsApp
How to stop people from stalking you on WhatsApp
Sourav Ganguly reacts to world’s largest cricket stadium in Motera
Sourav Ganguly reacts to world’s largest cricket stadium in Motera
Watch what Arvind Kejriwal said after 1st meet with Amit Shah post-Delhi polls
Watch what Arvind Kejriwal said after 1st meet with Amit Shah post-Delhi polls
trending topics
Dawood IbrahimDeepika PadukoneUP Budget 2020RSMSSB Patwari RecruitmentMumbai Chemical Factory FireRajnath SinghVirat KohliSachin TendulkarUPPSC PCS prelims Result

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News