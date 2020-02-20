Fire breaks out in Lower Parel bldg, no one hurt

Fire breaks out in Lower Parel bldg, no one hurtmumbai Updated: Feb 20, 2020 01:34 IST
A minor fire was reported at a commercial building, Marathon Futurex, in Lower Parel around 12.15pm on Wednesday.
However, no injuries have been reported.
According to Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), the fire reportedly started inside a garbage bin inside the premises of the building.
According to the fire officials, two fire tenders were rushed to the spot considering it was a high-rise commercial building.
However, the fire was brought under control within span of a few minutes.