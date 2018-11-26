Fire in Mumbai’s Wadala after oil tanker crash, 1 dead

A massive fire broke out in south Mumbai’s Wadala area on Monday night after an oil tanker burst into flames after an accident, fire officials said. The tanker driver was killed while the driver of the other vehicle suffered injuries.

The incident was reported around 10.40 pm near the RTO office on the Sewri-Chembur Road. The tanker, plying towards Chunabhatti, had hit another vehicle (a tempo) and lost balance before it exploded.

“The driver of the tanker is dead and and the driver of the tempo is injured. Since it was a local tanker covering a short distance, there was no one other than the driver,” a fire official at the spot said.

An eyewitness said the accident took place when the speeding oil tanker was overtaking the tempo from the left side. “The tempo was hit and the driver received severe injuries. The oil tanker lost its balance and fell. There was an explosion due to the flammable material inside the tanker,” said Ahmad Ali Mansoori, a resident of Shanti Nagar.

The fire was localised to the truck and later doused.

First Published: Nov 26, 2018 23:25 IST