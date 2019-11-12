e-paper
Five months after MU declared results, varsity releases all TYBCom mark sheets

mumbai Updated: Nov 12, 2019 00:59 IST
Shreya Bhandary
Shreya Bhandary
Hindustantimes
         

Five months after the University of Mumbai (MU) announced the results of the third-year Bachelor of Commerce (TYBCom) exams, the mark sheets of all the students were finally released on Monday. HT had previously reported how several students from different colleges affiliated to the varsity were waiting for their mark sheets despite many of their batch mates having received them within a couple of months after the results were announced on May 25.

Owing to the delay in the release of the mark sheets, many students had written to the MU’s examination department for an authorised document, which could be submitted instead of the mark sheet for higher education or employment. However, students claim that the university did not provide them with such a document.

“We had submitted all the documents that we required to give for an authorised document in place of the mark sheet. Our college, too, had made several calls to the varsity. However, there was no news on when the mark sheets would be released. We finally received the mark sheet on Monday,” said a student from Bandra’s St Andrew’s College.

Around 60% of students passed the Semester 6 exam, which was held between April 3 and 25.

