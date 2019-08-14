Former cop moves Bombay HC against elevation of Subodh Kumar Jaiswal as DGP

mumbai

Former assistant commissioner of police Rajendrakumar Trivedi has filed a petition in the Bombay high court (HC) challenging the appointment of Subodh Kumar Jaiswal to the post of director general of police (DGP), Maharashtra, by the state in February.

The former cop has alleged that even though Jaiswal was tainted after his role in derailing investigations in the Telgi fake stamp paper scam came to light, the chief minister and state promoted him to the post of DGP.

The petition prays that Jaiswal be removed from his post of DGP till his application in the HC in the scam is not decided.

In the 2007, special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, 1999 (MCOCA) court order, Jaiswal had been criticised for not conducting a proper investigation of police officers involved in the fake stamp paper scam. The court is yet to decide on Jaiswal’s application to clear his name.

The 2019 petition, filed through advocate Deepak Natu, cites the MCOCA court order wherein it stated: “Mr Jaiswal did nothing to prevent Telgi from communicating with his associates... did not seize the mobile of police constable Pise, on the spot. Still, Mr Jaiswal was spared.”

It claims this as proof of the adverse comments of the MCOCA court ,which made Jaiswal ineligible for promotion as per service rules.

The petition has further pointed out that though Jaiswal filed an application before the HC, as the application has remained undecided, he should not have been promoted.

The petition is expected to come up for hearing on August 22.

