Funds to celebrations: Colleges in Mumbai open ex-(student) files for help

Underscoring the efforts of alumni towards their present-day success, city colleges are taking steps to involve them in all major celebrations.

A case in point could be St Xavier’s College in Dhobi Talao that is planning its sesquicentennial celebrations in January. While the institute has got alumni to redesign the logo and select a new font, the management has also sought their help in the donation drive to restore the heritage building.

“We believe in looking back with gratitude and forward with a vision. We have invited our ex-students from across the world to the fund-raising event too,” said Fr Roy Pereira, vice-principal (academics), St Xavier’s College.

Matunga’s RA Podar College concluded their 75th anniversary celebrations earlier this year by felicitating their ex-students. “For decades now, the alumni have given back to the college financially as well as academically. So many of them fund the education of students from poor families. The least we can do is say thank you,” said Sobhana Vasudevan, principal.

Apart from funds and placements, colleges also depend on ex-students to motivate the young crop. Jai Hind College in Churchgate recently started a Leadership Series in memory of their former principal NW Shivdasani. The first speaker was the minister of state for power and renewable energy, Piyush Goyal, an ex-student of the institute. “It is not every day that students get a chance to interact with stalwarts from different walks of life. The conversation is even better when it is with one of your own,” said Ashok Wadia, principal.

First Published: Oct 15, 2018 00:39 IST