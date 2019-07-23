FYJC 2nd merit list:Science cut offs dip further, commerce, arts only see a marginal change in Mumbai

Cut-offs for the Science stream in the second merit list for first-year junior college (FYJC) admissions saw a 2-4% dip as compared to the first merit list across prominent junior colleges in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The state education department declared the second merit list for FYJC admissions at 3pm on Monday.

Of the 1.07 lakh students who had applied in the second round of admissions, 69,170 were allotted seats.

At prominent colleges such as Ruia, Ruparel and Vaze-Kelkar, cut-offs for the Science stream saw a dip of up to 4% as compared to the first merit list. “We are observing this trend for the past few years. This can be attributed to two reasons. One, more top scorers are opting for Commerce and Arts streams, and two, most students wanting to attempt competitive exams are opting for smaller junior colleges,” said Vidyadhar Joshi, vice-principal, VG Vaze College, Mulund, which closed its second list for the Science stream at 89.40%.

RA Podar, Mulund College of Commerce, HR and Vaze Kelkar colleges saw only a marginal dip in their cut-offs for the Commerce stream. However, Narsee Monjee and Mithibai colleges in Vile Parle saw a dip of over 3%.

“There seems to be some technical issue in the allotments that might have caused the dip. We have reported the same to the education department,” said Rajpal Hande, principal, Mithibai College.

The Arts stream continued to see high cut-offs across prominent colleges, with only a marginal dip recorded from the first merit list for the stream. Principals attributed the trend to the increasing demand for the stream among top scorers, coupled with fewer seats in the general pool.

At Ruia College, Matunga, the second merit list closed at 92% for the Arts stream. “With the new reservations in place, there were very few seats left after the first admission round, which might have led to this. Also, the demand for the Arts stream has seen a substantial rise,” said Anushree Lokur, principal, Ruia College.

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 00:26 IST