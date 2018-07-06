FYJC first merit list: Cut-offs soar in top Mumbai colleges

Getting into top junior colleges would become tougher this year with most colleges seeing an increase in their admission cut-offs across streams. The much-awaited first merit list for admissions to First-Year Junior Colleges (FYJC) was declared on Thursday morning.

Top colleges in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) saw a rise in the overall cut-offs this year which experts attributed to the high number of students scoring 90 percent and above in Class 10. A total of 1, 20,568 students were allotted colleges in the first merit list this year. Over 35,000 students got the colleges of their first preference and would now have to lock their admissions there as per the new norms introduced last year. A total of 2.31 lakh students have registered for the admission process this year.

Top colleges in the city including St Xaviers Dhobi Talao, Jai Hind College, KC college and HR College in Churchgate, Ruia College in Matunga and Mithibai college in Vile Parle saw an overall increase in the cut-offs as compared to that of 2017. While a rise of 1-3 percent was seen in science and commerce colleges, prominent arts colleges also saw a rise of about 2-4 percent as compared to that of 2017.

Rajpal Hande, principal, Mithibai College said that the increase in cut offs was predicted. “With more students scoring above 90%, it was expected that the cut offs would rise in top colleges. Our college has particularly seen a great response due to the various awards and accolades that have boosted its reputation over the last few years,” added Hande.

Hemlata Bagla, principal, KC College said that the increasing demand for arts was a positive trend. “With various career opportunities like law, liberal arts and psychology gaining popularity, year after year, takers for arts are increasing, which is reflected in the increase in the cut-offs,” said Bagla.

Students who have been allotted colleges would now have to confirm their admission between July 6 and 9.Those who want to change their college options can do so on July 10 and 11.