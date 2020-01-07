Gangster’s daughter held in extortion case

mumbai

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 00:10 IST

Anti-extortion cell (AEC) of the Mumbai crime branch arrested Sonia Lakdawala, daughter of fugitive gangster Ejaz Lakdawala, on Monday for allegedly threatening and demanding money from a Bandra-based builder.

Deputy commissioner of police Shahji Umap confirmed the development and said they have registered a first information report and charged Lakdawala along with her father Ezaj and one more associate for extortion.

Lakdawala was earlier arrested on December 29, at the Mumbai international airport for allegedly trying to fly out of the country with her daughter, using a fake passport. Police nabbed her before she could board a flight to Nepal.

After checking her documents, police found that she was carrying a fake passport under the name Sonia Shaikh. Lakdawala was charged for cheating and forgery under the Passport Act and Indian Penal Code. She was in police custody till January 6 following which a court remanded her in judicial custody.

On the same day (January 6), Lakdawala was charged in the extortion and threatening case and was returned to police custody.

The complainant builder told police he had received threatening calls for two months. The caller allegedly identified himself as Ejaz Lakdawala and demanded a “good luck” amount. He also threatened the complainant of consequences if he refused to pay the money, said a police officer. When the complainant stopped picking up the international calls, Ejaz asked his associate in Mumbai to threaten the builder. Lakdawala was in touch with her father so police suspect she was involved in the extortion. They have been verifying her role and trying to gather evidence, said the officer.

In April 2019, AEC had arrested Ezaj’s brother Aquil for allegedly demanding money from a Khar-based developer. Ezaj’s associate Sagar Yadav was also arrested during the inquiry. Police said they were demanding ₹50 lakh from the developer on Ezaj’s instruction.