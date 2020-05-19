e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 19, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / HC asks centre whether it will introduce cap on rates of N95 masks

HC asks centre whether it will introduce cap on rates of N95 masks

mumbai Updated: May 19, 2020 23:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Bombay high court on Tuesday directed the centre to inform it of any initiative being taken by them to put a ceiling on the price of the N95 masks that have been declared as an essential commodity under the Essential Commodities Act.

The directions by the bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice S S Shinde were prompted after social activists Sucheta Dalal and Anjali Damania filed public interest litigation through senior advocate Mihir Desai complaining of black marketing and hoarding of N95 masks in the city and state. The N95 masks have been recommended for safeguarding against the coronavirus.

The petitioners complained that due to the shortage of the masks, frontline workers involved in combating the spread of the virus were unable to get them and hence hoarding and black marketing of the same should be prevented. The petitioners suggested that a ceiling on the rate of the masks should be introduced to achieve the same.

After hearing the submissions the bench directed additional solicitor general Anil Singh to take instructions on whether the centre was planning to introduce a ceiling on the rate of the masks and inform the court of the same and posted the matter for hearing on May 22.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In