HC directs jail authorities to expedite former DU professor’s parole plea

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 18:07 IST

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay high court (HC) has directed Nagpur jail authorities to process the parole application of former Delhi University (DU) professor GN Saibaba who was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for his alleged Maoist links expeditiously.

Saibaba had filed for parole due to health issues and to visit his ailing mother in Hyderabad. However, after his application, filed on April 2, remained undecided by the jail authorities he approached the HC seeking directions to expedite his application.

Jail authorities informed the court they had sought a report from Hyderabad, but due to Covid-19 pandemic it was delayed and would only be possible only after the lockdown is lifted. After hearing the submissions, the court accepted the stand of jail authorities and posted the matter for consideration on May 5. The bench of justice Vinay Joshi, however, directed the authorities to make an endeavour to obtain the report and process the application expeditiously.