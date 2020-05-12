e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 12, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / HC dismisses plea seeking door-to-door screening for Covid-19

HC dismisses plea seeking door-to-door screening for Covid-19

mumbai Updated: May 12, 2020 20:17 IST
KAY Dodhiya
KAY Dodhiya
Hindustantimes
         

The Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by right to information (RTI) activist Anil Galgali seeking directions to the authorities to conduct door-to-door screening of citizens to curb the spread of Covid-19. Though the activist cited the successful implementation of the same in Bhilwara district, Rajasthan, and Worli Koliwada in Mumbai, the bench held that it was practically impossible to screen all citizens in the city, and hence, could not allow the petition.

A division bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice AA Sayed, while hearing the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Galgali through advocates Arvind Tiwari, Devendra Shah, and Atal Bihari Dubey, was informed that the spread of Covid-19 in the city has continued unabated despite efforts by the authorities to restrict it. In light of this, it was necessary to conduct door-to-door screenings of citizens of Mumbai.

The state opposed the same, stating that it was not possible to replicate the Bhilwara model due to the magnitude of the population in the city.

After hearing the submissions, while appreciating the petitioner’s approach, the court said it was not inclined to give directions for door-to-door screening in Mumbai as the population of Mumbai could not be compared to Bhilwara and it was practically impossible to carry out the suggested screening.

“The PIL petition lacks particulars of the population in Bhilwara. It does not even refer to any feature in Bhilwara that is identical or has close resemblance with Mumbai. Having regard to the testing times arising out of the pandemic, resources may be scarce for such door to door testing,” said chief justice Datta.

“Even otherwise, no guidelines and/or advisory of the World Health Organization or the Indian Council of Medical Research have been brought to our notice, which requires the official respondents to carry out door-to-door testing of the residents,” he added.

The court rejected the plea, stating that the PIL petition is “misconceived and is liable to be dismissed”.

top news
Behind Rs 20 lakh crore package, PM Modi’s hard push for self reliance
Behind Rs 20 lakh crore package, PM Modi’s hard push for self reliance
Lockdown 4.0 will have new rules, details soon, says PM Modi
Lockdown 4.0 will have new rules, details soon, says PM Modi
2 Lashkar terrorists who shot 3 CRPF jawans identified, one was from Pak
2 Lashkar terrorists who shot 3 CRPF jawans identified, one was from Pak
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
‘Worst decision ever, by any captain’: Warne slams Ponting’s 2005 call
‘Worst decision ever, by any captain’: Warne slams Ponting’s 2005 call
Poco launches the Poco F2 Pro: Price, specs and all details
Poco launches the Poco F2 Pro: Price, specs and all details
Elon Musk vs authorities vs Covid-19: A timeline, from ‘dumb’ to defiance
Elon Musk vs authorities vs Covid-19: A timeline, from ‘dumb’ to defiance
‘Don’t ask me, ask China’: Donald Trump ends press meet after spat with reporter
‘Don’t ask me, ask China’: Donald Trump ends press meet after spat with reporter
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIndian RailwaysCovid-19 Lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In